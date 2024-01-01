Chilly but calm for now in the New Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Colder air is moving in to start the New Year, but at least it’s pretty quiet for now. We’re tracking a few flurries this week, then another system to bring us rain to some snow.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is just above average, but we have limited warming today. It’s a mostly cloudy morning, with a low of 34 degrees.

It’s a mostly cloudy and chilly day, with a high of only 42 degrees. It can feel colder at times, with a northerly wind 5 to 10 mph and gusts around 15 mph. Stray flurries are flying in the higher elevations today.

It’s a much warmer day for Vol fans and UT in Florida, as the Vols take on Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. The I’m All Vol Forecast is partly cloudy and topping out at 70 degrees in Orlando!

Citrus Bowl First Alert Forecast (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll have more cloud breaks tonight, dropping us to 29 degrees by Tuesday morning. It will feel colder with a northeasterly wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday looks better, with a mostly sunny day, and a chilly high of 45 degrees. The wind can make it feel colder too, with a northerly breeze 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds increase into Wednesday, and a few flurries can fly in the higher elevations with some cold drizzle in the Valley. We’ll be around 43 degrees Wednesday, then right at freezing overnight, with Thursday back to partly cloudy and low 40s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking another system to bring rain to some snow to our area this weekend. As of now, it will come in as a mix Friday night, but stay rain throughout Saturday, before changing to some wintry mix to snow showers Saturday night into Sunday morning.

