CITRUS BOWL GAME THREAD: Tennessee VS. Iowa

Vols face Hawkeyes for first time since 2015
Vol Walk before UT takes on Iowa in the Citrus Bowl
By John Sartori
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee closes its 2023 football season in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Vols lead the all-time series against Iowa 2-1, dating back to 1982.

Kickoff is set for 1:00. Updates can be found below once the game kicks off.

Today is Tennessee’s first Citrus Bowl appearance since defeating Michigan in 2002.

Nico Iamaleava is making his first career start. The California native is the fourth Tennessee freshman quarterback to start a bowl game.

Dylan Sampson is also set to make his first start in the Tennessee backfield this afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Q & A: Final year of eligibility leads McCallan Castles to Rocky Top
