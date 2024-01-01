CITRUS BOWL GAME THREAD: Tennessee VS. Iowa

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee closes its 2023 football season in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Vols lead the all-time series against Iowa 2-1, dating back to 1982.

Kickoff is set for 1:00. Updates can be found below once the game kicks off.

It's the final hours before game time! Nico Iamaleava and the #Vols look to close the season with its 9th win by defeating Iowa later today. pic.twitter.com/ZVKyLbpnKY — Paige Dauer (@PaigeDauerTV) January 1, 2024

Today is Tennessee’s first Citrus Bowl appearance since defeating Michigan in 2002.

Palm trees, Rocky Top and football on New Years Day in Orlando. Doesn’t get much better! @wvlt @WVLTSports pic.twitter.com/wDNfMfU8g3 — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) January 1, 2024

Nico Iamaleava is making his first career start. The California native is the fourth Tennessee freshman quarterback to start a bowl game.

Nico and today’s backup Gaston Moore going through pregame warmups in the checkerboards @wvlt @WVLTSports pic.twitter.com/5Ez44vOhKD — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) January 1, 2024

Dylan Sampson is also set to make his first start in the Tennessee backfield this afternoon.

Sophomore @dylans21527 also ready to make his debut as a starter for the Big Orange @wvlt @WVLTSports pic.twitter.com/Ivlpf42WQc — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) January 1, 2024

