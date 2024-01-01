Dog found beaten and dead in Cocke County; owner is trying to figure out who’s responsible

COSBY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cocke County man found his dog beaten to death after going missing. Now, he’s trying to figure out who is responsible. And this is not the only case of extreme dog abuse in the area.

“I was stunned,” Tanner Russell said when he found his six-month-old dog Marvin dead. Russell said Marvin went missing a few weeks ago and found his dog a few days later in a bag on the side of a road.

“His head was kind of beat in,” he said. “I don’t know how I’d explain it without it sounding the worst, but that’s what it was; it was the worst.”

Russell said Marvin had dents in his head and was covered in blood.

“If you would have seen him, you could tell it was intentional,” Russell said.

Now, Russell is trying to figure out who’s responsible. He lives in Cosby, which is a rural community in Cocke County.

“Everybody knows everybody, more or less. All the neighbors knew him. It wasn’t like anybody disliked him,” Russell said.

The Smoky Mountains Humane Society said they’ve seen multiple cases of dog abuse. The vice president said a second dog was found with a gunshot wound to the face, happening in the same area as the first, just days after Marvin was found dead.

“It would suggest that there is a person involved with this,” said Sara Kenney, Vice President of the Smoky Mountains Humane Society.

Kenney said she isn’t aware of the penalty for the person responsible but is encouraging people to reach out to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office if they see cases of animal abuse.

“There’s different levels of abuse. This is extreme,” Kenney said.

Russell said he filed a report with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff said they are investigating.

Copyright 2024 WVLT. All rights reserved.