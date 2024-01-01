Record-setting snowstorm hit Middle Tennessee 60 years ago today

“A record-setting snowstorm struck the Tennessee Valley on New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day, 1964.”
Record-setting snowstorm hit Middle Tennessee 60 years ago today
Record-setting snowstorm hit Middle Tennessee 60 years ago today(NWS Nashville)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sixty years ago on Jan. 1 the 1964 snowstorm brought records to Middle Tennessee that have yet to be broken, according to the National Weather Service.

The now 60-year-old snowstorm brought massive accumulations of snow to the Mid State; Lawrenceburg topping the charts with 16″ of snow.

“A record-setting snowstorm struck the Tennessee Valley on New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day, 1964,” NWS said.

“The magnitude of the event was underestimated and made a significant impact on the residents of southern Middle Tennessee and northern Alabama...Snowfall records that were set in many locations still stand now, fifty years later.”

Click here for more on this snowstorm.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Four Tennessee lottery players win big after Christmas
Sobriety checkpoint: THP
THP confirms multiple sobriety checkpoints scheduled in January
A man was arrested for illegal take of deer and elk.
Man arrested for illegal take of deer, possession of elk, Kentucky wildlife officials say
K-9 Iza died after battling cancer.
Alcoa police mourning loss of K-9
Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to find a home for the "saddest dog at the shelter."
Animal shelter working to get ‘saddest dog’ adopted

Latest News

Temperatures staying below average
Staying chilly as sunshine returns Tuesday
Tanner Russell said he found his dog in a bag on the side of the road with his head beaten in,...
Dog found beaten and dead in Cocke County; owner is trying to figure out who’s responsible
Teens will now face harsher penalties for using devices while driving
Teens will now face harsher penalties for using devices while driving
Animal abuse case in Cocke County
Animal abuse case in Cocke County
Harsher penalties for teen drivers
Harsher penalties for teen drivers