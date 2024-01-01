Staying chilly as sunshine returns Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds will slowly clear through the overnight and into Tuesday morning giving us a colder, but sunny start. You’ll want to keep the jacket and coat nearby as we head throughout the week with temperatures staying below average.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures will cool a little more as we head into the overnight hours as we see some clearing in cloud cover. You’ll want to heavier jacket or coat as you step out the door with lows in the upper 20s to near 30. A light breeze will make it feel even colder at times with wind chills in the middle 20s.

More sunshine is on the way as we head into Tuesday afternoon with only a few clouds from time to time. Highs will struggle to warm though as we only top off in the middle 40s. Thankfully winds will remain relatively calm giving us a chance to enjoy some fresh air.

LOOKING AHEAD

A weak system will try and push in for Wednesday into Thursday dropping a few snow showers and flurries for the mountains. High temperatures will stay in the lower to middle 40s through the end of the week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through Friday before changes arrive as we head into the weekend.

Our next best chance for rain arrives starting late Friday into Saturday. Some of the precipitation could start off as a little wintry mix with colder air in place before transitioning to all rain by the afternoon. A little snow could wrap around on the backside for the higher elevations as the system moves out.

Chilly week ahead with rain chances by the weekend (WVLT)

Copyright 2024 WVLT. All rights reserved.