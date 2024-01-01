Teens will now face harsher penalties for using devices while driving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In effect now, teenage drivers will face harsher penalties if caught on their phone behind the wheel.

“We want you to know and understand that this is serious and what you’re doing behind the wheel has consequences,” said state Sen. Mark Pody, representing the 17th district.

Pody wrote the legislation, named the “Eddie Conrad Act.” The name is in honor of a Middle Tennessee businessman who died after being hit by a distracted driver.

On the second offense, seven points will now be charged to the driver’s license of anyone under 18 caught texting or looking at their phone while driving. That’s enough points to suspend their license potentially. Pody said a focus on young drivers was a priority for him.

“Distracted driving is a huge issue for them. They’re already all over the board. They don’t have the experience of driving and such,” said Pody. “If you’re on your phone improperly, you’re gonna get a ticket; you’re going to lose your license if this happens twice.”

Mark Nagi, community relations officer for the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), said he hopes the new law makes people take distracted driving more seriously. Nagi said TDOT trucks were hit more than 30 times in the past year, many caused by people looking at their phones.

“People think that, ‘Okay, I am just gonna look down at my phone for a second or two, and it isn’t a big deal.’ But it is a big deal. Especially when you’re going 50, 60, 70 miles an hour on our interstates,” Nagi said.

Tennessee already has a Hands-Free law that prevents all drivers from using devices while driving.

