Vanderbilt doctor says flu cases are on the rise in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The new year is bringing some an unwanted gift - the flu.

Cases in Tennessee are on the rise and one Vanderbilt University Medical Center doctor only expects those numbers to go up.

“Influenza certainly has welcomed in the new year,” Dr. William Schaffner said.

From what he’s been seeing in the hospital, he expects this to be a “moderately severe” flu season.

“The cases are still going up, but they’re going up very, very steeply. I would expect that flu will continue through January and well into February,” Schaffner said.

Flu is on the rise across the Southeast and Tennessee is one of the seven states rated “very high” by the CDC.

“Flu has generally spread to essentially the entire country. We’re leading the pack, and ours is the most severe the soonest,” Dr. Schaffner said.

Spencer Clayton lives in Nashville and has never had the flu herself, but has seen her friends come down with the virus. After seeing the effects, she’s not looking to catch it.

“Body chills, just like feeling horrible, stuff like that and just staying away from people when they are sick is important and if you’re sick try to stay away from people,” Clayton said.

To stay healthy, Schaffner says to drink plenty of water, wash your hands, and wear a mask in crowds. If you’ve already been exposed though, he says there’s not much you can do except wait and see how you feel.

“We would expect over the next several days to see the product of that, because this flu virus and COVID attended a number of those parties, I’m afraid,” Schaffner said.

He says a sore throat, running nose, and fatigue are all signs of the flu. He recommends contacting your health care provider if you show any symptoms.

“We have tests that can distinguish flu from COVID, and then we can give you treatments that will prevent the illness from becoming even more severe,” Schaffner said.

If you have avoided the virus so far and want to keep it that way, Schaffner said it’s never too late to get a flu shot.

Copyright 2024 WSMV. All rights reserved.