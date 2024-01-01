With rise of mushroom foraging comes spike in poisoning calls, officials say

WINDHAM, Ohio (CNN) - This past year, poison control centers said they’ve gotten a spike in calls because of people eating dangerous, wild mushrooms.

It comes as interest in foraging for mushrooms grows to connect with nature and live a more sustainable life.

Last September, Bill Hickman found what he thought were edible mushrooms growing near his house in Windham, Ohio.

“I looked down and I put my phone on it, and it says, boom, it’s a giant puffball. I’m like, ‘Oh cool. So I put my stuff down over there and gather a few up.”

But the app on his phone was wrong. Eight hours after eating the mushrooms, Hickman got violently sick.

“You know, I just didn’t think I was going to live,” He said.

It turns out Hickman had eaten four of what are known as destroying angel mushrooms, a highly toxic species.

“The first doctor pretty much told us, ‘We can’t help him.’ You know, that ‘he’s not going to survive,’” he

Warmer fall weather, because of climate change, is extending mushroom season.

Nationally, reports of potentially toxic mushroom exposures are up more than 11% compared to last year.

Mycology instructor Rick Van de Poll in New Hampshire explained just how diverse and potentially dangerous mushrooms can be.

“This one has what they call a classic farinaceous odor, so it’s an odor of meal or farina,” Van de Poll said.

He uses smells, colors and structural features to help determine which mushrooms are safe to eat and which ones are not.

“So these are puff balls. Open it up and show you that’s what the middle looks like,” Van de Poll said. “They often call these the marshmallow mushrooms. And interestingly they in a soup will soak up the fluid and the taste, so you can actually use these as little miniature sort of mushroom sponges.”

Van de Poll pointed out a poisonous mushroom, one with an orange color.

“You can touch it, smell it. So that has the farinaceous odor,” he said.

“So if you got that? … That’ll make you sick. Gastric upset, won’t kill you.”

But some can be deadly.

“So this is it. … It doesn’t look like much. It’s this little brown mushroom, and you know, you pick it off the log,” Van de Poll said. “So this is our deadly galerina, galerina marginata. … So this has amatoxin in it.”

That’s a poison that destroys liver cells and can cause liver failure. Amatoxin was also in the mushrooms Bill Hickman ate.

With his liver and kidneys at risk of failing, Hickman was transferred to University Hospital in Cleveland, where doctors raced to get him an experimental antidote, an extract from the milk thistle plant called silibinin.

The antidote worked. Hickman slowly regained his strength, but he said it took months to fully recover both physically and mentally.

“There are a lot of people involved to make it happen to save me,” he said.

In the year or so since Hickman got sick, he has become even more interested in mushrooms. However, he is sticking to photographing them, rather than picking them.

The helpline number for America’s Poison Centers is 1-800-222-1222.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.