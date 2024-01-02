2023: Looking back at WVLT’s top stories

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the year comes to a close, WVLT News gathered the top stories of 2023. Here’s a look at some of WVLT’s biggest stories for each month.

January

Y-12 unveils multi-million dollar fire station, emergency operations center

February

‘I am going to die’ | KPD releases body camera footage of incident involving in-custody death

March

3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

April

TOSHA investigating site of Knoxville trench collapse that trapped two people

May

A Tennessee Waltz: Ray Blanton’s Last Dance

June

Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens in Sevierville

July

University of Tennessee fined $8 million for NCAA violations, avoids post-season bans

August

Severe weather causes significant damage across East Tennessee

September

‘This is a big problem,’ | Knox Co. mayor weighs in on ambulance shortages

October

Hundreds pay respects to fallen Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely

November

Anderson County wildfires 100% contained, forestry service says

December

UT Medical Center expanding emergency room, AMR says it will help response times

