2023: Looking back at WVLT’s top stories
Here’s a look at some of WVLT’s biggest stories for each month.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the year comes to a close, WVLT News gathered the top stories of 2023. Here’s a look at some of WVLT’s biggest stories for each month.
January
Y-12 unveils multi-million dollar fire station, emergency operations center
February
‘I am going to die’ | KPD releases body camera footage of incident involving in-custody death
March
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
April
TOSHA investigating site of Knoxville trench collapse that trapped two people
May
A Tennessee Waltz: Ray Blanton’s Last Dance
June
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens in Sevierville
July
University of Tennessee fined $8 million for NCAA violations, avoids post-season bans
August
Severe weather causes significant damage across East Tennessee
September
‘This is a big problem,’ | Knox Co. mayor weighs in on ambulance shortages
October
Hundreds pay respects to fallen Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely
November
Anderson County wildfires 100% contained, forestry service says
December
UT Medical Center expanding emergency room, AMR says it will help response times
