2023: Looking back at WVLT’s top stories

Here’s a look at some of WVLT’s biggest stories for each month.
As the year comes to a close, WVLT News gathered the top stories of 2023.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the year comes to a close, WVLT News gathered the top stories of 2023. Here’s a look at some of WVLT’s biggest stories for each month.

January

Y-12 unveils multi-million dollar fire station, emergency operations center

February

‘I am going to die’ | KPD releases body camera footage of incident involving in-custody death

March

3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

April

TOSHA investigating site of Knoxville trench collapse that trapped two people

May

A Tennessee Waltz: Ray Blanton’s Last Dance

June

Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens in Sevierville

July

University of Tennessee fined $8 million for NCAA violations, avoids post-season bans

August

Severe weather causes significant damage across East Tennessee

September

‘This is a big problem,’ | Knox Co. mayor weighs in on ambulance shortages

October

Hundreds pay respects to fallen Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely

November

Anderson County wildfires 100% contained, forestry service says

December

UT Medical Center expanding emergency room, AMR says it will help response times

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee takes on Iowa in the Citrus Bowl
Tennessee dominates Iowa in Citrus Bowl
A man was arrested for illegal take of deer and elk.
Man arrested for illegal take of deer, possession of elk, Kentucky wildlife officials say
K-9 Iza died after battling cancer.
Alcoa police mourning loss of K-9
Tanner Russell said he found his dog in a bag on the side of the road with his head beaten in,...
Dog found beaten and dead in Cocke County; owner is trying to figure out who’s responsible
FILE
Four Tennessee lottery players win big after Christmas

Latest News

Edward Hatcher, 49
Maryville man stabs 3 people at Knoxville bar, police say
Center officials said staff noticed a puppy become lethargic and lose its appetite and tested...
Sevier County Animal Care Center closes after puppy comes down with ‘incurable’ virus
Sevier County Animal Care Center closes after puppy comes down with ‘incurable’ virus
Sevier County Animal Care Center closes after puppy comes down with ‘incurable’ virus
Tennessee flag
LIST: New Tennessee laws in effect for 2024