Cold days and flurries ahead of weekend rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The colder days continue with more clouds, drizzle rain, and some mountain snow. A better chance for rain arrives this weekend and could turn into a wintry mix to snow for the higher elevations.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds move back in overnight with a chilly low of 27 degrees and patchy fog is possible by Wednesday morning.

A weak system arrives Wednesday bringing clouds and stray drizzle into the area. Some of that could change to some mountaintop snow showers Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Highs are near 43 degrees on Wednesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Isolated snow showers linger throughout the day Thursday, but we’ll see more sunshine and dry out by the afternoon. Highs are in the lower 40s once again.

Friday is dry with a high in the mid-40s. A low-pressure system moves in late bringing rain to a wintry mix and some snow overnight into Saturday. Saturday looks rainy with the higher elevations getting a wintry mix to some snow later in the day. Most of us will see some good rainfall. Highs are in the low to mid-40s all weekend.

Spotty mountain snow showers linger Sunday. Temperatures warm up briefly early next week before another system arrives.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, another low-pressure system lifts into our area bringing rain to some snow showers next Tuesday into Wednesday.

Tuesday Evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

