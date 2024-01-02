Cold days and flurries ahead of weekend rain

Meteorologist Paige Noel tracks a better chance for rain to wintry mix and snow this weekend.
By Paige Noël
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The colder days continue with more clouds, drizzle rain, and some mountain snow. A better chance for rain arrives this weekend and could turn into a wintry mix to snow for the higher elevations.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds move back in overnight with a chilly low of 27 degrees and patchy fog is possible by Wednesday morning.

A weak system arrives Wednesday bringing clouds and stray drizzle into the area. Some of that could change to some mountaintop snow showers Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Highs are near 43 degrees on Wednesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Isolated snow showers linger throughout the day Thursday, but we’ll see more sunshine and dry out by the afternoon. Highs are in the lower 40s once again.

Friday is dry with a high in the mid-40s. A low-pressure system moves in late bringing rain to a wintry mix and some snow overnight into Saturday. Saturday looks rainy with the higher elevations getting a wintry mix to some snow later in the day. Most of us will see some good rainfall. Highs are in the low to mid-40s all weekend.

Spotty mountain snow showers linger Sunday. Temperatures warm up briefly early next week before another system arrives.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, another low-pressure system lifts into our area bringing rain to some snow showers next Tuesday into Wednesday.

Tuesday Evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Tuesday Evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2024 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Russell said he found his dog in a bag on the side of the road with his head beaten in,...
Dog found beaten and dead in Cocke County; owner is trying to figure out who’s responsible
Tennessee takes on Iowa in the Citrus Bowl
Tennessee dominates Iowa in Citrus Bowl
A man was arrested for illegal take of deer and elk.
Man arrested for illegal take of deer, possession of elk, Kentucky wildlife officials say
K-9 Iza died after battling cancer.
Alcoa police mourning loss of K-9
The special education teacher died days after he was hospitalized.
Robertson Co. teacher, father of four, dies after contracting flu

Latest News

Paige WX
Sunny and seasonable today ahead of clouds with some flurries
Paige WX
Sunny and seasonable today ahead of clouds with some flurries
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says the second system brings more rain and some snow this...
Sunny and seasonable today ahead of clouds with some flurries
Temperatures staying below average
Staying chilly as sunshine returns Tuesday