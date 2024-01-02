How to focus on self-care in the new year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re hoping to better yourself in 2024, you’re probably thinking about how to focus on self-care. With such a broad category, however, it can be hard to narrow down your goals.

Dr. Patrick Jensen is a psychiatrist with Covenant Health. He said there are a few key things that you can prioritize that will make a difference.

“I recommend about 30 minutes a day of exercise if you want to have good mental health over the course of this next year,” said Dr. Jensen. “It does take some intentionality but you will reap dividends if you can include exercise. I would also talk to sleep. What we have seen with depression is that often insomnia is associated with depression, it precipitates depression so sleep is so very important. I recommend trying to put away those blue light devices about 30 minutes prior to sleep onset.”

Dr. Jensen suggests diet and relaxation are also major factors in promoting and sustaining positive mental health in the new year.

