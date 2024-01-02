Knoxville’s Long’s Drug store to close after 67 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville staple will be closing its doors for good to start the new year. On Tuesday, Long’s Drug Store in Bearden notified customers that after 67 years of serving the community, it will be closing its doors this January.

“The healthcare world has changed over these past six decades, and unfortunately, it’s very difficult for small independent pharmacies to continue to operate within this new landscape,” said Hank Peck, Owner and Pharmacist in Charge at Long’s, in a press release. “In addition to these changes, like many local businesses, the pandemic posed significant challenges for us.”

The drugstore’s final operation day is Tuesday, Jan. 16. “Ultimately, this is one of the most difficult decisions we’ve ever made,” Peck said.

Peck is a second-generation owner of the family-owned drugstore. Peck’s father, Jim Peck, came to work for Dr. Clarence Long shortly after the store opened in 1956. Jim and his brother Ed purchased Long’s after Dr. Long passed away, and it has remained one of Knoxville’s few family-owned and operated pharmacies.

Hank said taking care of customers is still Long’s number one priority and said customer prescription records will be transferred to a CVS on Jan. 17 after the store closes for good.

“This store has been here for a long time because of the people who have supported it, and the folks who come in here are our family,” Peck said. “We are so thankful to our community for trusting us with their health and for the many wonderful friendships and memories we have made here over the years. We will miss it very much.”

