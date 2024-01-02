League best goalkeeper returning to One Knox for 2024 season

Sean Lewis, statistically the USL League One’s best goalkeeper in 2023, is coming back to the Scruffy City.
Sean Lewis of One Knox SC
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club, Knoxville’s professional soccer club, is starting 2024 on the right foot by announcing a solid return to the roster for 2024.

Sean Lewis, statistically the USL League One’s best goalkeeper in 2023, is coming back to the Scruffy City. Lewis won the 2023 League One Golden Gloves, an award that goes to the goalkeeper who allowed the lowest goals on average per game.

“I’m very excited to be returning to Knoxville,” said Lewis. “Playing for One Knox in 2023 was a great experience, and I can’t wait to get back to work with the guys to make this city proud.”

Lewis will be joining USL Team of the Year centerback Jordan Skelton and centerbacks s Jalen Crisler, Dani Fernandes and Sean O’Hearn in returning to One Knox in 2024. They were all part of a defense that allowed the second-least goals in USL League One last season.

“Getting the news that Sean Lewis is returning for 2024 is massive for us,” said Skelton. “Not only is Sean arguably the best goalkeeper in the league, but he’s also a great teammate to have in the locker room. I am looking forward to continuing to build on last season together.”

One Knox will host Lexington SC on Saturday, March 23 at Regal Stadium to kick off its season.

