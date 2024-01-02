Maryville man stabs 3 people at Knoxville bar, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville man is now in custody after police say he stabbed three people at a bar in the Bearden area of Knoxville.

Police responded to the Brickyard Bar and Grill around 2:45 a.m. on New Year’s Day, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News, on the report of a stabbing. When they arrived, police said they found pools of blood outside the business, but the three victims had already left for the hospital.

After speaking with staff at the Brickyard, who had not heard or seen the stabbing, police met up with a victim at the hospital. While there, the victim told police Shawn Edward Hatcher, 49, of Maryville, was the one who stabbed the three of them.

According to police, Hatcher had approached the group of three at the Brickyard and “gotten handsy” with a woman in the group, not stopping even after she told him to. When the group was walking through the parking lot, Hatcher reportedly stabbed the woman and two other people as they intervened before running away on foot.

Police back at the Brickyard said Hatcher made it back to the Brickyard, where he was taken into custody. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of prohibited weapons for having brass knuckles on him, according to the report.

Copyright 2024 WVLT. All rights reserved.