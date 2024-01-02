Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon closes after 30 years, makes way for country star’s new bar

“We extend our deepest gratitude to all who graced our stage, danced on our dance floor, and sang along to the music.”
Nashville's Wildhorse Saloon closes after 30 years, makes way for Country star's new bar
Nashville's Wildhorse Saloon closes after 30 years, makes way for Country star's new bar(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The end of an era. On Jan. 1, 2024, Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon’s door officially closed.

“Since 1994, Wildhorse Saloon has been a beacon of Nashville’s vibrant music scene. We’re excited to announce that 2024 marks the beginning of a new chapter for this iconic venue,” the Music City venue said in a Facebook post.

So, what will become of the Wildhorse Saloon?

Well, in the spring of 2023, country music star Luke Combs announced a multi-level entertainment complex in downtown Nashville is in the works for him and his team.

Combs will be taking over Wild Horse Saloon in partnership with Opry Entertainment to reimagine his own venue, according to a release. His team said new design proposals will reflect his passions for music, songwriting, whiskey and sports.

“I got my start in town playing on this stage, and to have the opportunity to work with Opry Entertainment to transform it into my own bar is a dream come true,” Combs said. “I can’t wait for my fans to see what we’re up to.”

The 69,000-square-foot complex will have three interior levels, each featuring experiences inspired by things like Combs’ lifestyle and songs. A 9,000-square-foot rooftop has been proposed as part of the renovations.

The new bar will feature live music and line dancing, according to a release. Ticketed concerts and events will also be held at the venue.

Located at 120 Second Avenue North, the venue is expected to debut in the summer of 2024.

Dear Wildhorse Saloon Family, Since 1994, Wildhorse Saloon has been a beacon of Nashville's vibrant music scene. We’re...

Posted by Wildhorse Saloon on Monday, January 1, 2024

Copyright 2024 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Russell said he found his dog in a bag on the side of the road with his head beaten in,...
Dog found beaten and dead in Cocke County; owner is trying to figure out who’s responsible
Tennessee takes on Iowa in the Citrus Bowl
Tennessee dominates Iowa in Citrus Bowl
A man was arrested for illegal take of deer and elk.
Man arrested for illegal take of deer, possession of elk, Kentucky wildlife officials say
K-9 Iza died after battling cancer.
Alcoa police mourning loss of K-9
The special education teacher died days after he was hospitalized.
Robertson Co. teacher, father of four, dies after contracting flu

Latest News

Paige WX
Cold days and flurries ahead of weekend rain
Knoxville police data shows most crime rates dropped in 2023
Knoxville police data shows most crime rates dropped in 2023
Paige WX
Sunny and seasonable today ahead of clouds with some flurries
Tennessee residents can get a year-long Anakeesta pass for the price of one day
Tennessee residents can get a year-long Anakeesta pass for the price of one day