Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon closes after 30 years, makes way for country star’s new bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The end of an era. On Jan. 1, 2024, Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon’s door officially closed.

“Since 1994, Wildhorse Saloon has been a beacon of Nashville’s vibrant music scene. We’re excited to announce that 2024 marks the beginning of a new chapter for this iconic venue,” the Music City venue said in a Facebook post.

So, what will become of the Wildhorse Saloon?

Well, in the spring of 2023, country music star Luke Combs announced a multi-level entertainment complex in downtown Nashville is in the works for him and his team.

Combs will be taking over Wild Horse Saloon in partnership with Opry Entertainment to reimagine his own venue, according to a release. His team said new design proposals will reflect his passions for music, songwriting, whiskey and sports.

“I got my start in town playing on this stage, and to have the opportunity to work with Opry Entertainment to transform it into my own bar is a dream come true,” Combs said. “I can’t wait for my fans to see what we’re up to.”

The 69,000-square-foot complex will have three interior levels, each featuring experiences inspired by things like Combs’ lifestyle and songs. A 9,000-square-foot rooftop has been proposed as part of the renovations.

The new bar will feature live music and line dancing, according to a release. Ticketed concerts and events will also be held at the venue.

Located at 120 Second Avenue North, the venue is expected to debut in the summer of 2024.

