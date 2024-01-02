Pigeon Forge to host Special Olympics Tennessee 2024 Polar Plunge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Special Olympics Polar Plunge is coming to Pigeon Forge for the first time.

The Polar Plunge has become the prime fundraising event for the Special Olympics, with 12 plunges taking place in Tennessee. The first Pigeon Forge plunge is set for Sunday, Jan. 28 at the Margaritaville Island Hotel, which has a roof-top pool.

People who have been raising money for the Special Olympics will get to take a dive in the pool as part of the event, which will also feature a costume contest. Not everyone has to jump though; there is a “Too Chicken” registration option that allows people to help out without taking a dip.

Onsite registration opens at 9:30 a.m. and the costume contest is at 10:30 a.m., followed by the plunge.

Those interested in supporting can head to this website to sign up.

