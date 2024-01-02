Robertson Co. teacher, father of four, dies after contracting flu

By Amanda Hara
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:55 AM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Robertson County teacher has died, according to a Facebook post from Robertson County Schools.

Cody Wray Capps, a special education teacher, died December 28th. An obituary calls the death of the husband and father of four unexpected.

According to a Go Fund Me, Capps contracted the flu after traveling to Indiana to be with family for Christmas. He was hospitalized and later died.

“It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of Cody Capps, Behavior Coordinator. Over the course of his thirteen years of dedicated service, Cody’s unwavering commitment to fostering positive change and his genuine compassion to the lives of countless individuals throughout the district is immeasurable,” Robertson County Schools posted on it’s Facebook page. “As we come to terms with this profound loss, we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Cody’s family, particularly his beloved wife and four boys. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts for the difficult months ahead.”

A celebration of life service is planned for 11 a.m. on Friday, January 5th at Jones Crossing Banquet Center. Cody will be laid to rest in West Newton Cemetery, West Newton, Indiana.

