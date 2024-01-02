Sevier County Animal Care Center closes after puppy comes down with ‘incurable’ virus

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Animal Care Center has closed Tuesday after a puppy contracted parvovirus, which the center says is an incurable, highly contagious disease that attacks dogs’ digestive systems.

“As the municipal shelter who has been set up to serve Sevier county, being completely honest and transparent with our community is our top priority,” the center announced. “The germs cannot be killed by simple cleaners. Most shelters, vet clinics, and boarding facilities (including us) utilize special sanitizers that are made to kill the virus in the environment.”

Center officials said staff noticed a puppy become lethargic and lose its appetite and tested it for the virus. However, the puppy was already in quarantine due to a respiratory infection.

“Our entire team is extremely hypervigilant when it comes to watching for any symptoms of illness, especially when it comes to puppies,” the announcement said, adding that the center would be closed Tuesday. “We want to make sure that we protect our other canines and our community as a whole.”

Those who need to schedule an intake appointment are being asked to call 865-313-5449.

