Sevier County Animal Care Center closes after puppy comes down with ‘incurable’ virus

Center officials said staff noticed a puppy become lethargic and lose its appetite and tested it for the virus.
Center officials said staff noticed a puppy become lethargic and lose its appetite and tested it for the virus.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Animal Care Center has closed Tuesday after a puppy contracted parvovirus, which the center says is an incurable, highly contagious disease that attacks dogs’ digestive systems.

“As the municipal shelter who has been set up to serve Sevier county, being completely honest and transparent with our community is our top priority,” the center announced. “The germs cannot be killed by simple cleaners. Most shelters, vet clinics, and boarding facilities (including us) utilize special sanitizers that are made to kill the virus in the environment.”

Center officials said staff noticed a puppy become lethargic and lose its appetite and tested it for the virus. However, the puppy was already in quarantine due to a respiratory infection.

“Our entire team is extremely hypervigilant when it comes to watching for any symptoms of illness, especially when it comes to puppies,” the announcement said, adding that the center would be closed Tuesday. “We want to make sure that we protect our other canines and our community as a whole.”

Those who need to schedule an intake appointment are being asked to call 865-313-5449.

Copyright 2024 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee takes on Iowa in the Citrus Bowl
Tennessee dominates Iowa in Citrus Bowl
A man was arrested for illegal take of deer and elk.
Man arrested for illegal take of deer, possession of elk, Kentucky wildlife officials say
K-9 Iza died after battling cancer.
Alcoa police mourning loss of K-9
Tanner Russell said he found his dog in a bag on the side of the road with his head beaten in,...
Dog found beaten and dead in Cocke County; owner is trying to figure out who’s responsible
FILE
Four Tennessee lottery players win big after Christmas

Latest News

Knoxville Skyline from the Bluffs
2023: Looking back at WVLT’s top stories
Tennessee flag
LIST: New Tennessee laws in effect for 2024
As the year comes to a close, WVLT News gathered the top stories of 2023.
2023: Looking back at WVLT’s top stories
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says the second system brings more rain and some snow this...
Sunny and seasonable today ahead of clouds with some flurries