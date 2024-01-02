Sunny and seasonable today ahead of clouds with some flurries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a beautiful Tuesday before clouds return, but with limited moisture we’re looking a midweek stray drizzle to mountaintop snow. The second system arriving Friday night brings a lot more rain to our area and some better snowfall potential.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are clearing out early this morning, and a light breeze is still stirring around making it feel colder. We’re starting the day around 29 degrees in Knoxville, with a light breeze.

It’s a beautiful, sunny day on this Tuesday! We’re at a “normal” chill this afternoon with a high of 47 degrees. It can feel cooler at times with a northerly wind 5 to 10 mph.

We’ll see scattered clouds inch in tonight, with a low of 27 degrees and patchy morning fog. We’ll see frost develop with the light cloud cover and limited wind.

LOOKING AHEAD

A weak and fairly dry system makes Wednesday mostly cloudy. This brings stray drizzle to our area during the day Wednesday, then spotty mountaintop snow showers Wednesday afternoon through Thursday midday. We’ll be around 43 degrees Wednesday, then drop to 31 degrees Thursday morning. A few flurries may be spotted flying around Thursday morning, but then it will be partly cloudy with a high of 42 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the next best chance for rain arrives late Friday into Saturday. We could see a brief wintry mix Friday night with an early low of 33 degrees, then it will be a rainy start to Saturday with only spotty mountain snow. We’re looking at a half an inch to isolated once inch total rainfall. We’ll see this change back to snow showers in the higher elevations Saturday night to early Sunday morning.

