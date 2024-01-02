Tennessee residents can get a year-long Anakeesta pass for the price of one day

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee residents can get into Anakeesta all year long for the price of a single day as part of the attraction’s “Pay for a Day, Adventure All Year” deal.

Starting in the new year, Tennesseans can purchase a Resident Pass for the price of a single-day admission, then redeem it at the park by March 3 for an annual pass. All annual pass perks will be honored too, like 20% off in-park purchases and adventure add-ons like Anakeesta’s Astra Lumina.

New this year, residents can also get a one-time Coaster Pass for two rides on one of the park’s two coasters, plus 20% off future coaster rides.

All you have to do is bring your Tennessee ID to the park by March 3 with your online purchase.

