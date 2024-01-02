Tennessee’s Jalen McCollough declares for NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Jalen McCollough announced Tuesday that he’s declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. He marks the latest in a series of Vols to work on the next steps in their careers.

“I am truly grateful for God’s grace and mercy over my life,” McCollough said on social media. " Thank you Vol Nation for soldout crowds, amazing Saturdays in Neyland, but most importantly thank you for allowing me to experience a childhood dream at the best university in the country.”

As of late, players like Joe Milton and Jabari Small have also declared for the NFL Draft.

