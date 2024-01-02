Water main break on Robertsville Rd. leaves residents without water for hours

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday evening, the Oak Ridge Police Department took to Facebook to announce a water main break on Robertsville Road.

ORPD said Public Works crews are currently repairing the broken water main, but residents will be without water for approximately six to eight hours. Police also said people living in the area may experience low water pressure, water outages and/or discolored water while crews work to make repairs.

To report any issues with water in the area, police said to call the Public Works Department at 865-425-1875.

