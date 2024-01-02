When does East Tennessee go back to school?

Most schools go back in early January, but the days vary by school system.
School Bus (FILE)
School Bus (FILE)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The holidays are behind us, and that means it’s time to start preparing for school days once again.

WVLT News has compiled a list to help parents and students know when they need to start heading to bed early. Most schools go back in early January, but the days vary by school system:

  • Knox County: Jan. 4
  • Sevier County: Jan. 8
  • Anderson County: Jan. 3
  • Blount County: Jan. 3
  • Roane County: Jan. 3
  • Cocke County: Jan. 4
  • Loudon County: Jan. 4
  • Monroe: Jan. 5
  • Jefferson County: Jan. 4
  • Grainger County: Jan. 4
  • Hamblen County: Jan 4
  • Scott County: Jan. 3
  • Morgan County: Jan. 3
  • Campbell County: Jan. 4
  • Claiborne County: Jan. 2
  • Union County: Jan. 3
  • Fentress County: Jan. 3
  • Hancock County: Jan. 3
  • Cumberland County: Jan. 3
  • Oneida Schools: Jan. 4

Copyright 2024 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee takes on Iowa in the Citrus Bowl
Tennessee dominates Iowa in Citrus Bowl
A man was arrested for illegal take of deer and elk.
Man arrested for illegal take of deer, possession of elk, Kentucky wildlife officials say
K-9 Iza died after battling cancer.
Alcoa police mourning loss of K-9
Tanner Russell said he found his dog in a bag on the side of the road with his head beaten in,...
Dog found beaten and dead in Cocke County; owner is trying to figure out who’s responsible
FILE
Four Tennessee lottery players win big after Christmas

Latest News

He marks the latest in a series of Vols to work on the next steps in their careers.
Tennessee’s Jalen McCollough declares for NFL Draft
Dr. Patrick Jensen with Covenant Health breaks down how to make health your top priority in...
How to focus on self-care in the new year
Pigeon Forge to host Special Olympics Tennessee 2024 Polar Plunge / Source: (Visit Pigeon Forge)
Pigeon Forge to host Special Olympics Tennessee 2024 Polar Plunge
Edward Hatcher, 49
Maryville man stabs 3 people at Knoxville bar, police say