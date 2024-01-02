When does East Tennessee go back to school?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The holidays are behind us, and that means it’s time to start preparing for school days once again.

WVLT News has compiled a list to help parents and students know when they need to start heading to bed early. Most schools go back in early January, but the days vary by school system:

Knox County: Jan. 4

Sevier County: Jan. 8

Anderson County: Jan. 3

Blount County: Jan. 3

Roane County: Jan. 3

Cocke County: Jan. 4

Loudon County: Jan. 4

Monroe: Jan. 5

Jefferson County: Jan. 4

Grainger County: Jan. 4

Hamblen County: Jan 4

Scott County: Jan. 3

Morgan County: Jan. 3

Campbell County: Jan. 4

Claiborne County: Jan. 2

Union County: Jan. 3

Fentress County: Jan. 3

Hancock County: Jan. 3

Cumberland County: Jan. 3

Oneida Schools: Jan. 4

