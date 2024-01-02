When does East Tennessee go back to school?
Most schools go back in early January, but the days vary by school system.
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The holidays are behind us, and that means it’s time to start preparing for school days once again.
WVLT News has compiled a list to help parents and students know when they need to start heading to bed early. Most schools go back in early January, but the days vary by school system:
- Knox County: Jan. 4
- Sevier County: Jan. 8
- Anderson County: Jan. 3
- Blount County: Jan. 3
- Roane County: Jan. 3
- Cocke County: Jan. 4
- Loudon County: Jan. 4
- Monroe: Jan. 5
- Jefferson County: Jan. 4
- Grainger County: Jan. 4
- Hamblen County: Jan 4
- Scott County: Jan. 3
- Morgan County: Jan. 3
- Campbell County: Jan. 4
- Claiborne County: Jan. 2
- Union County: Jan. 3
- Fentress County: Jan. 3
- Hancock County: Jan. 3
- Cumberland County: Jan. 3
- Oneida Schools: Jan. 4
Copyright 2024 WVLT. All rights reserved.