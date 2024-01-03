Bru McCoy announces return to Tennessee Football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After missing the second half of Tennessee’s 2023 season with an ankle injury suffered in Tennessee’s game against South Carolina on September 30th, wide receiver Bru McCoy announced he will be returning to Rocky Top for his final season of eligibility.

Let’s run it back! Thank you Vol Nation for all the love and support especially since my injury. This place and team is special and I truly believe the best is yet to come! Go Vols🍊💫 pic.twitter.com/1q8ftaXsib — Bru McCoy (@BruMcCoy15) January 3, 2024

“Let’s run it back,” McCoy said in a statement on Tuesday on social media. “This place and team is special, and I truly believe the best is yet to come!”

McCoy has made 17 starts at the wide receiver position during his time at Tennessee and was the Vols top pass catcher before his season-ending injury against the Gamecocks.

McCoy has hauled in six touchdowns in the Orange and White, totaling 684 yards receiving.

Before his injury, McCoy scored a touchdown and added 217 receiving yards in 2023.

The California native will enter his third season at Tennessee in 2024 after stops at Southern California and the University of Texas.

The news of McCoy’s return comes on the same day Tennessee defensive backs Jaylen McCollough and Gabe Jeudy-Lally both declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

McCollough leaves Tennessee with 51 career starts, the most of any player in program history.

Jeudy-Lally made ten starts in his first and only season in the Tennessee secondary. The BYU transfer made 41 tackles and an interception in 2023.

