CDC reports ‘very high’ levels of respiratory illness activity in Tennessee

Numbers are likely to spike again from close contact during the holidays.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reporting ‘very high’ level of respiratory illness activity in Tennessee. The high numbers consist of people sick with respiratory viruses like COVID-19, influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV).

Dr. Suzanne Rybczynski, chief medical officer at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, said a spike this time of year is expected.

“We expect a big boost in these types of infections due to the change in weather and people being closer together and people being able to spread infections to each other,” Rybczynski said.

Dr. Corrine Tandy, the director of epidemiology at the Knox County Health Department, said this respiratory illness season is more in line with what we saw before the pandemic.

“We’re seeing numbers that we expect like we used to see them. The last several years have been unusual, but we’re kind of back to the standard pacing of things. It’s been several years since we’ve had that, so it might seem very unfamiliar,” Tandy said.

Tandy said that we could likely see another spike from the close contact many had through the holidays.

“Any time you got congregations like that, you’re going to see increases in those respiratory viruses,” Tandy said.

Rybczynski said it’s important to do your part to stay healthy.

“The most important thing is trying to avoid other people with infections. So, if you’re sick, stay home and wash your hands. If you do go out, wash your hands, and cover your cough, and try to avoid other infected people,” Rybczynski said.

