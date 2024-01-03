Claiborne County Rescue Squad remembers 19-year-old member killed in crash

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last year, Brianna Marshall has been working for the Claiborne County Rescue Squad and has become one of the team’s bright spots.

On Friday night, Marshall’s car veered off a slippery road and hit a tree, according to the sheriff’s office.

In the days after losing a member of the rescue squad at just 19 years old, Captain Joseph Stacey has reflected on what his team had lost.

“Everybody’s good to everybody. And because when you get out and see stuff, you get close to each other and you’re a family, and it’s just like losing a family member when you lose a squad member,” said Stacey.

Marshall is a Claiborne County High School graduate, where she helped volunteer for Quilts of Valor, which benefitted veterans across East Tennessee.

After graduating, she decided to help volunteer with the rescue squad alongside her fiance, Ryan, who happens to be Stacey’s stepson and proposed to Marshall just 12 days ago.

“Just like anybody that loses someone like that, he’s crushed,” said Stacey about how his stepson feels.

Marshall was remembered at the Claiborne Funeral Home Tuesday afternoon.

A graveside service will also be on Wednesday morning at 11 at the Fairview Cemetery. A procession will leave from the Claiborne County Rescue Squad around 10:30 that same morning for anyone wishing to pay their respects.

