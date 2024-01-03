Clouds with spotty light showers today, a soggier trend ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re stuck with some chilly days, but clouds return today with a system that has limited moisture for our area. The next two systems moving across the region pump more rain into our area and provide some snow showers at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s mostly clear early, with a few clouds increasing around sunrise. We’re frosty cold, with a low of 25 degrees, and some patches of fog.

We have more clouds but only a stray light rain showers for the lower elevations to a light wintry mix to snow showers in the mountains. We’re cooler, with a high of only 43 degrees, with a cool breeze out of the west 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight is mostly cloudy with some morning cloud breaks and patchy fog. We’ll drop to around 31 degrees, with stray flurries flying and spotty mountaintop snow showers.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds are leftover early Thursday, with some stray flurries possible, then we’ll see more afternoon sunshine with a chilly high of 44 degrees. It will feel colder at times throughout the day, with a northeasterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph at times.

Friday is dry and partly cloudy, with a rebound to seasonable at 48 degrees.

Then a system moves rain up Friday night through Saturday. Well, that can briefly change to snow with an early low of 35 degrees, then it warms a little and we all see the rain Saturday morning into the early afternoon. We’ll be around 44 degrees Saturday with some gustier winds.

We’ll have a few light showers leftover Saturday night into Sunday, with spotty mountain snowfall.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll warm up Monday to Tuesday but that comes with another round of rain Monday night through Tuesday. This comes with some colder air moving in Tuesday night to Wednesday creating some light snow showers, mainly in our higher elevations.

