Etowah man charged in deadly shooting, McMinn County Sheriff’s Office says

ETOWAH, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Etowah man has been charged in a deadly shooting that happened in McMinn County, according to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy.

The shooting happened on Dec. 28, Guy said, at a home on County Road 475. When deputies arrived, Guy said, they found Roger Dillard, 68, dead with a gunshot wound. Investigators spoke with Roger Dillard’s son, Jason Dillard, and recovered a gun from the scene “some distance from the victim.”

“Over the next several days, as the investigation progressed and an autopsy was performed, it became clear that the situation did not reflect that of a suicide,” said Sheriff Guy. “Rather, it became evident that Jason Dillard had fired the shot which resulted in the death of his father, Roger Dillard, during an argument they were having.”

Jason Dillard was taken into custody on Dec. 31 and charged with second-degree criminal homicide. He’s in custody on a $200,000 bond.

The district attorney’s office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation helped in the investigation.

