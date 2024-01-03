Feeling colder Thursday with breezy conditions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Isolated mountain snow showers linger overnight into Thursday. We are tracking a better chance for rain to some snow this weekend and early next week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Isolated mountain snow showers linger tonight into Thursday. Temperatures will drop to near 29 degrees by Thursday morning, but it could feel colder.

Clouds stick around for the first half of the day on Thursday with some flurries possible, mainly in the higher elevations. Highs are near 44 degrees, but feeling colder with winds from the northeast 10 to 15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

It’s a cold start Friday with lows in the mid-20s, but a seasonable high at 48 degrees by the afternoon. We’ll see some sunshine throughout the day but could move in late with rain to a wintry mix overnight into Saturday.

Saturday is rainy at an 80% coverage and high near 44 degrees. From Friday through Saturday, we could get about 0.5″ to 0.75″ of rain. Light showers linger overnight into Sunday and could transfer over into a wintry mix to some mountain snowfall. Highs are in the low to mid-40s this weekend.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll warm up Monday to Tuesday but that comes with another round of rain Monday night through Tuesday. This comes with some colder air moving in Tuesday night to Wednesday creating some light snow showers, mainly in our higher elevations.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2024 WVLT. All rights reserved.