Formula recall impacts infant in Vanderbilt PICU

The 5-month-old relies on the specific formula to gain weight.
Safety Alert: Thousands of baby formula cans have been recalled because they could contain a deadly bacteria.
By Lydia Fielder
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Smyrna infant reliant on a specific powdered formula for her health can no longer get it because of a manufacturer’s recall.

Over 675,000 cans of Nutramigen Hypoallergenic powdered infant formula were recalled due to possible bacteria contamination.

Jackie Williams’ baby, Hope, is in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, being treated for Rhinovirus and COVID-19. Williams said Hope was born prematurely with hydrocephalus, which weakens her immune system.

For her to gain and maintain a healthy weight, doctors said she needs to drink the now-recalled Nutramigen formula. This will be her third formula switch in five months of life.

“The first one was making her very sick, so then they switched to this,” Williams said, “and now this one is recalled. It hurts.”

Hope is fed through a tube and gets her formula through a supply company. Though it is a specific batch of the formula under recall, Williams said that supply company will no longer send it to them.

“They’re going to have to test and try her,” Williams said about the hospital finding a new formula for Hope. “They’re just gonna have to see what makes her sick and what don’t.”

Hope has a twin sister, Faith, who also takes the same formula. Williams said this recall is now another difficulty to face with her five-month-old who’s already been in the hospital for the past month.

“I don’t want to be the reason why something happens,” she said.

Check here for the recalled product batch codes and sizes.

