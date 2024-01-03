Firefighter injured, man arrested after Morristown building fire, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The historic Parks-Belk building was likely a total loss after crews responded to a fire there on Main Street, according to the Morristown Fire Department.

Morristown responders were joined by the the Jefferson City Fire Department to put out the fire, which broke out around 9 p.m. Tuesday, MFD said. The empty four-story building was reportedly being turned into an apartment complex.

WVLT News was on the scene Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to get updates. Morristown Fire Marshal Billy Hale said crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings on Main Street.

“We’ve seen the need to go to a defensive and surround and drown the actual existing building and protect exposures,” Hale said. “Because you well know, downtown all the buildings are connected. There are fire walls in between; the good news is the fire walls did do their jobs.”

Fire Chief Clark Taylor echoed the sentiment, saying response reduced damage.

“The firefighters did a tremendous job containing this fire through the night. In an environment like our downtown, there is always concern for fire spreading to additional structures, but thanks to this response – including support from the Rescue Squad and the Jefferson City Fire Department – the damage has thankfully been limited considerably,” Taylor said.

Going forward, crews were finishing off some hot spots, which are mostly in the basement of the building.

“At the height of the event, we had four aerial trucks attacking the fire in addition to the firefighters on the ground. We estimate that 3,000 to 4,000 gallons of water per minute were put on the building over the course of several hours,” said Hale.

Those traveling in the area will need to find other routes, as South Cumberland from First North Street to Morris and Main Street from Hill Street to Henry Street are closed.

There’s no official word on what will come of the building, but Mayor Gary Chesney said he expects downtown to recover.

“The professionalism and training of our fire department is second to none,” Chesney said. “Together with the mutual aid support we received, and the valuable firefighting resources Morristown is so fortunate to have, I believe that we have avoided what could have been a much greater tragedy. The loss of this iconic building at the center of the city is certainly tragic, but I have no doubt that the growth and vitality we have seen downtown in recent years will continue. And I am certain that this corner will soon return as a cornerstone to downtown.”

Crews initially told WVLT News that no one was inside the building when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported.

Jeffrey Scott Ciccirelli was arrested and charged with arson, reckless endangerment, burglary and vandalism. (MPD)

Later Wednesday, MPD officials said a man was found responsible for the fire and one firefighter was injured while crews fought to contain the fire for more than 12 hours.

Jeffrey Scott Ciccirelli was arrested and charged with arson, reckless endangerment, burglary and vandalism.

“Investigators were able to determine that Cicirelli has been staying at a west end motel for the past several days after his vehicle broke down while traveling,” officials said. “At this time, officers do not think he has any connection to the Morristown area.”

Officers noticed him because while they were securing the scene, he was asking first responders questions.

“The MPD would like to express appreciation to the citizens who came forward with information and all who assisted in this investigation,” officials said.

