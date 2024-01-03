‘I’m so blessed’: Woman becomes Powerball’s first millionaire of the year

Pamela Bradshaw rang in 2024 by winning $1 million and becoming Powerball's first millionaire of the year. (Source: WITN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - A North Carolina woman started the new year by becoming Powerball’s first millionaire winner of the year.

Pamela Bradshaw’s big win occurred just after midnight when she won the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” on ABC.

The Powerball promotion involved the North Carolina Education Lottery and 22 other state lotteries.

“I’m so blessed, I’m so blessed,” Bradshaw said after winning the drawing.

According to lottery officials, Bradshaw’s good luck began with a second-chance drawing where she won a VIP trip to New York City and became one of five Powerball players chosen nationally for a chance to win the $1 million drawing.

“I cried on the plane ride, and I cried at the Statue of Liberty,” she told lottery officials. “It’s just been so incredible.”

Bradshaw said she plans to buy a new house with her winnings.

