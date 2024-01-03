Knoxville police investigating deadly hit-and-run on Chapman Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is currently investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Chapman Highway on Tuesday, leaving one person dead, according to reports.

Around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, officers reportedly responded to the crash on Chapman Highway near E. Moody Ave. When officers arrived, police reportedly found a man who had been struck by an unknown vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on evidence and witness statements, KPD said that a pickup truck driving south on Chapman Highway struck the man as he was attempting to cross from Walgreens. KPD said the truck was possibly a dark red Ford F-150.

According to police, efforts to identify the vehicle and the driver are ongoing. The man who was struck and killed by the vehicle was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for further examination.

KPD said the crash remains under investigation by KPD crash reconstruction investigators. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

