Knoxville police release body camera footage of Christmas Eve officer-involved shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department released Wednesday body camera footage showing an officer-involved shooting that happened on Christmas Eve.

Officer Caleb Bailey responded near Lakeside Street and Ace Miller Way in East Knoxville around 5:20 a.m. after it was reported that a driver of a silver sedan had fired shots at nearby homes, then crashed into a fence.

Bailey got on scene and found the man, later identified as 38-year-old Leroy Victor Brooks. The video shows Bailey driving up to Brooks, who fired a shot at the officer. In the video, Bailey returns fire before Brooks runs into a wooded area off Lakeside.

No one was hurt in the shooting, but Brooks was later found in the woods unresponsive and had to be given Narcan before being taken to the hospital and charged.

The internal investigation into the shooting, which is being led by the Office of Professional Standards, is ongoing at this time.

