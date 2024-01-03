Longtime employee and customers reflect on Long’s Drug Store closing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You could find Ruth Pate behind the bar at Long’s Drug Store for the past 45 years. Now after nearly seven decades of business, the family-owned pharmacy and soda fountain is closing its door.

“I just love my people. I call them my people because I feel like they are,” Pate said. “My kids grew up here and my grandkids and now my great grandkids.”

Opening in Bearden in 1956, generations of families created memories at the store over meals or picking up medications.

“Ruth on the grill, or just sitting at the bar. Especially the milkshakes. You use an excuse to get a burger, but you’re always getting a milkshake,” Fielden Bowman said about what he’ll miss most about the store. The 22-year-old said he has been eating at Long’s since he was a toddler.

Longtime customer Norman Jean Shirley said she’s been coming into the store since she the 70s. “I have been coming here for years. When my children were little, we used to come here and eat breakfast,” she said.

“It’s been a family staple. The whole community has been raised here,” said Rick Dills. He said he remembered riding his bike to the store when he was a kid.

“The healthcare world has changed over these past six decades, and unfortunately, it’s very difficult for small independent pharmacies to continue to operate within this new landscape,” said Hank Peck, Owner and Pharmacist in Charge at Long’s, in a press release. “In addition to these changes, like many local businesses, the pandemic posed significant challenges for us.”

Loyal customer Becky Childers said she is going to miss the personal care Peck and the other pharmacists gave.

“I’m not gong to a family drug store anymore and that’s really sad for me because they really look after me,” Childers said.

The final day to visit the store is Jan. 16. Hank said taking care of customers is still Long’s number one priority and said customer prescription records will be transferred to a CVS on Jan. 17, after the store closes for good.

