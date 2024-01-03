Morristown Fire Department responds to massive structure fire on Main St.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, the Morristown Fire Department responded to a large structure fire at 101 West Main St.

According to MFD, the four-story brick building was being renovated into an apartment complex and was vacant when the fire broke out.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they deemed it too dangerous to enter the building to fight the fire from the inside. Fire officials with MFD told WVLT News the building was, unfortunately, going to end up being a total loss.

Fire crews are still on the scene. A cause for the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 WVLT. All rights reserved.