Morristown Fire Department responds to massive structure fire on Main St.

The building was reportedly vacant when the fire broke out, according to officials.
Morristown Fire Department responds to structure fire on W. Main St.
Morristown Fire Department responds to structure fire on W. Main St.(Amanda Mellon)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, the Morristown Fire Department responded to a large structure fire at 101 West Main St.

According to MFD, the four-story brick building was being renovated into an apartment complex and was vacant when the fire broke out.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they deemed it too dangerous to enter the building to fight the fire from the inside. Fire officials with MFD told WVLT News the building was, unfortunately, going to end up being a total loss.

Fire crews are still on the scene. A cause for the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Hatcher, 49
Maryville man stabs 3 people at Knoxville bar, police say
The special education teacher died days after he was hospitalized.
Robertson Co. teacher, father of four, dies after contracting flu
Sevier County Animal Care Center
Sevier County Animal Care Center closes after puppy comes down with ‘incurable’ virus
The Memphis skyline
This city’s population decreased the most in Tennessee over past 5 years, study says
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain

Latest News

NOURISH KNOXVILLE WINTER FARMER'S MARKET
New state law changes how local vendors operate at farmers’ markets
Brianna Marshall was engaged to a fellow member of the rescue squad just 12 days ago, as the...
Claiborne County Rescue Squad remembers 19-year-old member killed in crash
Numbers are likely to spike again from close contact during the holidays.
CDC reporting ‘very high’ levels of respiratory illness activity in Tennessee
Police lights.
Knoxville police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash on Chapman Highway