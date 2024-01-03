New state law changes how local vendors operate at farmers’ markets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Local businesses and vendors will not be able to make food to order at farmers’ markets across the state.

For Ernesto Rodriguez’s restaurant, Pastelito’s Cuban Bakery, it’s an opportunity to bring something unique.

“We wanted to share our food and our culture with Knoxville here,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez runs his restaurant with the help of his wife and kids. “It’s introduced our beautiful puff pastries that we have here to Knoxville and we’ve been doing that for two years now,” Rodriguez said.

Now, they own their first brick-and-mortar location in Cedar Bluff, and with the help of a new state law, they can start cooking food in Market Square.

“This will be just an amazing opportunity to introduce our Cuban sandwiches to more and more people. It’s truly going to be a good thing.”

The new state law will require businesses to pass an inspection and pay $300 before receiving a permit to operate at farmers’ markets. The new measure received a unanimous vote at the state level.

Rep. Jeremy Faison (R) of Cocke County said, “This is a very bipartisan notion of buying local and I think this increases our ability to buy local more than ever.”

Nourish Knoxville says it’s still working with the health department to find the best way to make this safe and effective for everyone.

Rodriguez said he sees more ways to grow with it.

“It’s going to be a big step up to keep introducing more and more food we have.”

