New year, new goals: East Tennessee man dedicated to rigorous workout routine while battling cancer

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new year means new goals for some people, but sticking with them throughout the year can be challenging.

One Maryville man has achieved all of his fitness goals despite ongoing cancer treatments.

“Worked out as a kid a little bit. The goal in mind is all I had, my health,” Chad Peak said.

49-year-old Chad Peak said he used to weigh about 340 pounds, was battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and was a borderline Type 2 diabetic.

He decided to make a change. He developed a rigorous workout routine, going to the gym six or seven days a week while undergoing cancer treatments.

“I do weights every other day, so upper body. And then I do cardio anywhere between 45 minutes to an hour a day,” Peak said.

Peak said he’d routinely eclipse 7,000 steps on the StairMaster a day.

The hard work has paid off. Peak is down to 194 pounds and has not developed type 2 diabetes.

“It’s a daily battle,” Peak said. “I don’t feel the best after treatments, but I just push on, knowing the end result will be better.”

Whether it’s losing over 100 pounds or just developing a consistent routine, getting in the gym is a common New Year’s resolution. A Planet Fitness trainer has some tips.

“Focus on the step in front of you, not the end of the road,” said Alyssa Latham, Fitness Training Support Manager at Maryville’s Planet Fitness. “A lot of people have very lofty goals at the beginning of the year, and they don’t know how to achieve them. By breaking them up into smaller daily goals.”

No matter the goal, Peak said if he can do it, you can do it.

“It is accomplishable. I mean, I started when I was 47. I was able to accomplish what I wanted to by age 49. And now, I’m addicted to doing it,” Peak said.

Peak said his non-Hodgkin lymphoma is in remission, but he is battling a type of blood cancer. Despite that, he said he’s still going to the gym daily.

