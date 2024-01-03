Ober Mountain opens additional slopes, surge in visitors

New snowmaking equipment paying off for Ober Mountain this winter.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A busy week for skiing at Ober Mountain with tens of thousands of people looking for winter sports activities.

On Wednesday, Ober Mountain was able to open additional slopes.

The Workman family joined the thousands who hit the slopes this week at Ober Mountain for their first trip ever to Tennessee.

“Oh, we came to see what Tennessee has to offer,” said Jared Workman. “Yeah, we’ve never come here. We heard it’s a great family environment. So we came for all the fun things to do here.”

They’ve seen just how busy the mountain is. With parking lots full, some parked along Ski Mountain Road to hike up, while others waited for hours to take the tram.

“We love to ski as a family. This little one our, 4-year-old, hasn’t gone yet. So this is our first time so we wanted to hit the slopes today. We actually attempted yesterday. But it was too busy,” said Workman.

Ober Mountain credits their new investments in snowmaking for the additional excitement.

“We have more snow than we ever have had. The $4 million investment into new snowmaking equipment has allowed us to get so much more snow up on this mountain. Not only snowtubing open, but more and more slopes every day,” said Amy Warner, VP Sales & Marketing.

Visitors were welcomed to two more slopes that opened on Wednesday.

“So many visitors come to the area that some of them you know this is the first time seeing snow and let alone getting on skis or snowboards. And the great thing here is we have learned to ski or learn to snowboard package,” said Warner.

Ober Mountain plans to bring more to the mountain this summer when ziplines are set to open.

