Republican lawmaker to propose less restrictions on state’s abortion laws

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Republican Tennessee lawmaker Richard Briggs wants to make it easier for pregnant women to get an abortion in certain situations. The law was changed in 2022 when women in Tennessee could only get an abortion if there was immediate harm to the baby or the mother would die.

Briggs wants to allow abortions for pregnant women who may become infertile if they go full term or if the unborn child has a severe genetic disorder and can’t live on its own.

“I think it’s the most true Right to Life bill that we will ever pass or that will ever be passed in the United States,” Briggs said. “It would allow termination of pregnancy in those rare occasions so a woman’s health or even a woman’s life won’t be put in jeopardy.”

The senator said he is working with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and other health officials to draft the legislation for the coming session.

“VUMC is working with numerous members of the Tennessee General Assembly to inform legislation that will protect women who are pregnant with a fetus that cannot survive after pregnancy. In these limited circumstances, physicians need to be able to act to preserve fertility options for a woman who would like to have a family in the future.”

Democratic lawmaker Rep. Sam McKenzie, D-Knox County, said he’s on board with the change but would like to see more done in the future.

“I would really like to see something happen at the national level in terms of how it affects a woman and her right to choose what she does with her body,” McKenzie said. “I think it’s a good start, but even what he is saying is still kind of limited in terms of a woman’s health.”

Rep. Jason Zachary, R-Knox County, sent a statement that said: “We have the strongest pro-life bill in the country. We have made protecting the unborn a priority in TN. We amended the language last year to make clear the exception for the life of the mother along with clarifying a viable pregnancy. I fully support the law as it stands today. I have not seen Dr. Briggs language so I can’t comment on the specifics.”

WVLT reached out to Tennessee Right to Life and Planned Parenthood about the current proposal.

Tennessee Right to Life said: “Tennessee Right to Life supports maintaining the existing language of the Human Life Protection Act and believes that it adequately protects women’s health and the health of their babies. We will discuss Senator Briggs’ ideas more once he releases actual bill language.”

Planned Parenthood is opposed to the change stating it doesn’t do enough for Tennesseeans.

“Richard Briggs voted for a total ban on abortion, admitted that he didn’t read the bill before he signed it, and the result has been fear, misery, and forced birth for more people than we’ll ever know. The extremely narrow exceptions he is proposing will not make a meaningful difference for Tennesseans. As we have seen in other states, these provisions are often medically useless, because every patient and every situation is unique. We will continue to see unsafe and dangerous pregnancies forced to term until the abortion ban is lifted and bodily autonomy is restored in Tennessee.”

Briggs said the bill will not be introduced at the beginning of session and he and health officials work to finish the draft of the bill.

