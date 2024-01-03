Several fun and exciting ways to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out all of these events to Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!

Friday, January 5th:

Explore the galleries, studios, and art collectives as you travel around Downtown Knoxville in the First Friday Artwalk. Enjoy some fresh air as you explore the local restaurants and various open venues to the public. The event will kick off at 5 p.m. and go until 11:45 p.m.

Sunday, January 7th:

Join the Smoky Mountain Storytellers Association at Ijams Nature Center for stories that are sure to warm your heart. Enjoy “Winter Tales” covering traditional Appalachian tales, classical stories from foreign lands, contemporary fiction and personal narratives. Some of the storytellers include: Sheri Liles, Fred Goddard and Gale Park. The storytelling begins at 2:30 p.m. with doors opening at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

Head over to the East Tennessee History Center Sunday for the Knox Asian Festival first tea ceremony of the year. You’ll be able to enjoy a green tea ceremony, where you’ll get to watch the tea ceremony and taste a selection of sweet and green teas. The ceremony begins at 3 p.m.

Your Knoxville Ice Bears are hitting the ice Sunday evening for Lord Of The Rink Night! Enjoy good family fun and some hockey as they welcome in the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs. Puck drop is 5 p.m., there will even be a chilly sled race during the first intermission to keep the fun going the whole time!

