Vols cruise past Norfolk State to close non-conference slate

Vols lead wire-to-wire in dominant win over Spartans
Zakai Zeigler runs the Tennessee offense against Norfolk State
Zakai Zeigler runs the Tennessee offense against Norfolk State(WVLT)
By John Sartori
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The fifth-ranked Tennessee basketball team closed the non-conference portion of its 2023-24 schedule with a dominant 87-50 win over Norfolk State Tuesday night inside Food City Center.

A three-point play from Josiah-Jordan James got the scoring started and gave the Vols a lead they’d keep for the entirety of the contest.

Three Vols scored in double figures, led by Zakai Zeigler’s 17 points.

Tennessee held the Spartans to just 34 percent shooting from the field and only 22.2 percent from three-point range.

The Vols improve to 10-3 overall and have won six straight games. Tennessee is 6-0 at home this season.

Tennessee opens SEC play on Saturday against the undefeated No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels with a 6:00 p.m. tipoff.

