Wild Inside: Saving America’s Wolf

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Red wolves once roamed across the South East, stretching from the Appalachians down to Texas. Now, less than two dozen red wolves are believed to be in the wild, something Zoo Knoxville is leading the charge to fix.

For a number of years, Zoo Knoxville has had a big sibling pack of red wolves. The zoo’s newest red wolf is from a different bloodline and is here for a purpose.

“We’ve got a new two-year-old female,” said Terry Cannon with Zoo Knoxville. “She’s been asked to be moved here for a future breeding recommendation with one of our males.”

Known as “America’s wolf,” red wolves were actually extinct in the wild for a time, with the total population in both zoos and the wild sitting at less than 300. The addition of the new female wolf its just one small part of a nationwide effort to boost red wolf numbers in the wild.

“Red wolves that you see in zoos, they’re all owned by U.S. Fish and Wildlife,” said Cannon. “They help us manage and set the protocols for managing these guys.”

Cannon said that any of the red wolves at zoos involved with the program can be selected by U.S. Fish and Wildlife to go back into the wild.

“Currently, there is only one area that has a wild population, and it’s in North Carolina,” he said.

Because the red wolves are meant to go back into the wild, they are treated much differently than the other animals at the zoo. Keepers keep their distance and try not to get the wolves too familiar with people. For Cannon, bringing red wolves back to their former glory is what his job is all about.

“With these guys, every pup that hits the ground is very important to the future, and (for making sure) that there will be red wolves around. That’s why I got into the business,” he said.

