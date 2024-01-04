Crews begin demolishing old Knoxville safety center to make way for upcoming science museum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews are in the early stages of demolishing Knoxville’s old safety center, working to make way for the Clayton Family Foundation’s science museum, tentatively named the Knoxville Science Museum.

The project was initially announced in 2019. The Clayton Family Foundation proposed to design, build, and operate a $100 million dollar science and discovery center, a project that came with a $50 million dollar endowment to support it. Initial plans say the center will include exhibit, educational, event, and meeting spaces, along with indoor and outdoor dining, a maker space, and connections to Knoxville’s Urban Wilderness.

Included in the proposal were three concepts for what the space would look like.

The city officially opened its new safety complex in October, moving from near the Knoxville Civic Coliseum to the former St. Mary’s Hospital office. The new space now hosts the Knoxville police, fire, and emergency management departments.

