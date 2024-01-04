Crews respond to ‘heavily involved’ fire in East Knoxville

WVLT News spoke with KFD’s Mark Wilbanks, who said the fire is “heavily involved” and crews are fighting it defensively.
Crews respond to ‘heavily involved’ fire in East Knoxville
Crews respond to ‘heavily involved’ fire in East Knoxville(KFD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire on Jefferson Avenue at N. Harrison Street Thursday afternoon.

WVLT News spoke with KFD’s Mark Wilbanks, who said the fire is “heavily involved” and crews are fighting it defensively. He added that everyone who was inside the building is accounted for.

This is a developing story.

