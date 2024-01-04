Downtown Knoxville Alliance has big plans for supporting small business in 2024

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Small business is a big part of Knoxville. According to Michele Hummel, an executive director with Downtown Knoxville Alliance, 89% of the retailers in downtown Knoxville are locally owned, including 96% of restaurants.

Hummel told WVLT News “studies have shown that for every dollar you spend, 68% of that stays locally when you shop at local businesses, where 43% of a dollar you spend on a national chain stays local.”

Downtown Knoxville Alliance held multiple different events last year, including downtown Knoxville’s Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt and holiday Peppermint Trail, all in the name of supporting small businesses. Now, the group is planning more support for downtown shops and restaurants.

The plan for 2024 is to continue advertising locally owned companies. Their continued efforts in downtown come just as a West Knoxville staple — Long’s Drug Store — announced it would be closing.

“We will continue to do those throughout the year. We have fun opportunities coming up with Wicked coming in January and February,” Hummel said. “We have, of course, Valentines Day and then things really kick off in spring time with events and festivals.”

Locally owned businesses support each other and offer more jobs to the community as well. After the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Hummel said the success of local business has increased drastically.

There’s other good news for downtown businesses as well, coming from the City of Knoxville. Late last year, the city closed a popular section of Gay Street to cars, opening the space for people to mingle in the street.

