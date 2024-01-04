Father charged in overdose death of 23-month-old son

Police said the dad admitted to using heroin two hours before finding his son unresponsive.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have charged the father in connection with the death of a 23-month-old who had a fentanyl-related fatal overdose.

Police said aggravated child neglect warrants were being issued on Thursday against Kelvin Blaylock Jr. Police responded to an Ireland Street home on Oct. 3 after Blaylock called 911 to report that he woke up and found his son, Kashton Blaylock, unresponsive. The child’s mother had dropped him off to be in Blaylock’s care while she went to work.

The child was taken to Centennial Medical Center where he died. An autopsy determined that the cause of death was due to toxic effects of fentanyl and metonitazene.

During an interview on Wednesday, police said Blaylock admitted to using heroin two hours before finding his son unresponsive. Blaylock is currently in jail on unrelated failure to appear charges.

