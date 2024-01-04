House speaker denies complaint filed against East Tennessee representative

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton told WVLT News Thursday that no complaint was filed against Rep. Jeremy Faison (R- Cosby), who represents Cocke County and part of Hamblen and Jefferson Counties.

The alleged complaint was referenced in court documents concerning a separate, confirmed complaint filed against former Rep. Scotty Campbell. Campbell resigned last April after an ethics panel found that he had violated the Legislature’s workplace discrimination and harassment policy.

The accusation stems from the final order in an open records lawsuit filed by suspended Nashville lawyer Brian Manookian.

In the order, a sentence references “a second blue letter-sized file folder dated 4/5/23, with an alleged victim’s first name containing two pages of notes pertaining to a complaint against Representative Faison.” However, a statement from Sexton is claiming that complaint does not exist.

“Contrary to the serious inference included in the order, no complaint has been filed against Chairman Faison,” Sexton’s statement said.

The suit was filed because Davidson County Chancellor Russell Perkins had denied the release of more records in the harassment case against Campbell. Perkins ruled that the records are to remain sealed to protect the identity of the possible victims, a sentiment Sexton echoed in his statement.

“Confidentiality in the workplace discrimination reporting process deters retaliation and inhibits revictimization. Workplace discrimination and harassment will not be tolerated in the House of Representatives,” Sexton said.

Following this, Sexton further reiterated that those who have experienced harassment or discrimination are asked to report the behavior.

“If, however, any individual, past or present, believes he or she has been the subject of discrimination, harassment, or retaliation while employed by or visiting the General Assembly, they are encouraged to report such behavior directly to the Director of Legislative Administration or any individual listed in the policy,” Sexton said.

WVLT News requested a comment from Rep. Faison’s office and was directed to Sexton’s statement.

