Kentucky State Police trying to solve Bell Co. cold case

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are asking for help in solving a 32-year-old cold case.

Greta Henson, 24, was found dead on January 7, 1992.

Officials said she was shot five times in the back of her head at her home in Middlesboro.

If you have any information about the case, you can call KSP Detective Jim Whitaker at 606-573-3131.

