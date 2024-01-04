Kentucky State Police trying to solve Bell Co. cold case

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are asking for help in solving a 32-year-old cold case.

Greta Henson, 24, was found dead on January 7, 1992.

Officials said she was shot five times in the back of her head at her home in Middlesboro.

If you have any information about the case, you can call KSP Detective Jim Whitaker at 606-573-3131.

Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.