Lady Vols face tough challenge in first SEC contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols are gearing up for its first conference contest of the season when they take on Auburn Thursday night.

UT is coming off a 90-55 win over Liberty, improving to 3-1 on the season with Rickea Jackson in the lineup.

Head coach Kellie Harper is hopeful the team can take its momentum on the road.

”Well I think we’ve been tested. I think we’ve had a lot of adversity thrown at us. We understand what it needs to look like. We play a lot of different styles and I think that’s going to help us going into the SEC. The styles are pretty broad right now and having game plans to mirror from our non-conference, I think will be important,” said Harper.

As Tennessee goes on the road, they know it’ll be a tough challenge.

“This is a huge, huge challenge for us to start the season. They’re known for their defense, they get after you defensively. They don’t make things easy for you. But right now, I think their offense is clicking, they do a nice job of finding where the ball needs to go each possession. They look really good on film,” said Harper.

Auburn enters SEC play on an eight-game winning streak.

